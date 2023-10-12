Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Drops By 52.4%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.82. 297,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,022. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.