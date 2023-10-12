Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Decreases By 45.9%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silex Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

SILXY traded up C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606. Silex Systems has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.85.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

