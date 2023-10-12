Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Increases By 58.6%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,090,700 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 9,517,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,389.5 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Biopharmaceutical
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.