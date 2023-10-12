Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Increases By 58.6%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,090,700 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 9,517,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,389.5 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.

