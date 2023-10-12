Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Decreases By 42.4%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,973. The company has a market capitalization of $901,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.16. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransCode Therapeutics

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald purchased 49,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,722.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald purchased 49,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,722.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,933.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

