Siacoin (SC) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $156.62 million and $1.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,669.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00229478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.53 or 0.00793166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00568504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00055470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00126189 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,408,845,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,385,690,217 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

