SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SimCorp A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SICRF remained flat at $103.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. SimCorp A/S has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $108.25.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides investment management services, including portfolio management and trading, compliance management, performance and risk management, investment operations, investment accounting, fund administration, multi asset investments, alternative investments, investment book of record, and data warehouse and business intelligence, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments.

