SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SimCorp A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SICRF remained flat at $103.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. SimCorp A/S has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $108.25.
SimCorp A/S Company Profile
