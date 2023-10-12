Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $5.63. Sino Land shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 332 shares traded.

Sino Land Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

