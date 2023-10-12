Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 447,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.5 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

About Skanska AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.