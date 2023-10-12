Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 447,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.5 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

