SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered SLC Agrícola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

