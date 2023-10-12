SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. 961,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.45. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

