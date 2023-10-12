SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.44 million. SMART Global also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

SGH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 930,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.45. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $58,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SMART Global by 308.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

