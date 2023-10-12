SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

Shares of SMX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 821,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

