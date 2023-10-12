SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.89

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.89 and traded as high as C$43.60. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$43.42, with a volume of 190,439 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.3238194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

