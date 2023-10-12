Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 203,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Societal CDMO

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J David Enloe, Jr. purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,576. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,537,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,222. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Societal CDMO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,126,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,092 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,073,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,526,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539,353 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

SCTL remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Thursday. 336,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,055. Societal CDMO has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Societal CDMO will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

