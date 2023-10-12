Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 3,560 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.55. 2,112,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,884. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.