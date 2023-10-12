Solstein Capital LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $836.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $820.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

