Solstein Capital LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.08.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

