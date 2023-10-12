Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPK shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Keith E. Forbes acquired 14,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 224,001 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,053,391 shares of company stock worth $96,447,120. 83.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HPK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 127,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,238. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $240.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

