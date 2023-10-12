Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

