Solstein Capital LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 664,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Wolfe Research cut Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.