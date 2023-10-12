Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,362. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

