Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 16th

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 13th.

SLNH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,244. Soluna has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 630.94% and a negative return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Soluna by 4,429.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

