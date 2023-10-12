Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 16th

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 13th.
Soluna Trading Down 34.0 %
SLNH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,244. Soluna has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 630.94% and a negative return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
