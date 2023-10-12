Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 120,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,650. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.