SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 116,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 109,820 shares.The stock last traded at $51.23 and had previously closed at $51.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SP

SP Plus Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.