SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.27. 4,588,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

