SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,865,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 831,446 shares.The stock last traded at $43.88 and had previously closed at $43.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3,846.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 837,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after buying an additional 815,954 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,385,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 218,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,965,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

