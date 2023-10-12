STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0591

STP (STPT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $114.87 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,700.09 or 1.00017107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002373 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0591177 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $13,141,662.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.