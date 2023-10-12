Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $18.95. 56,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,230. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

