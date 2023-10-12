Stratis (STRAX) Trading 60.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Stratis has a market cap of $114.02 million and approximately $82.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.72 or 0.05761809 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,166,175 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

