Strike (STRK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $39.39 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $9.98 or 0.00037307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,947,489 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.