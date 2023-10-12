Sui (SUI) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Sui has a market capitalization of $351.13 million and $34.50 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Sui token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Sui alerts:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,392,960 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 860,392,959.6923076 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.40902488 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $34,755,869.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

