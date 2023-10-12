Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.40

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.40 and traded as high as C$66.94. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$66.21, with a volume of 1,330,379 shares trading hands.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.36.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 51.74 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.8691589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

