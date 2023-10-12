Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.40

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.40 and traded as high as C$66.94. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$66.21, with a volume of 1,330,379 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.36.
Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.8691589 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.24%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
