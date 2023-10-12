Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swisscom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $311.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

