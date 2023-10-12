Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Up 1%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 57,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 197,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Synthetic Biologics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 103.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

