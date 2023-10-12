Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.10

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 1439667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

