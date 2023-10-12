Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tapinator Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.28. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

