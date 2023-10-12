TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 381,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 508,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TASK. Citigroup dropped their target price on TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $762.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TaskUs by 14.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in TaskUs by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.