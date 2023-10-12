Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TEI opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.