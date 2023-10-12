Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 401,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,124,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Tempo Automation Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempo Automation stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Tempo Automation as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.