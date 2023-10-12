Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.65 ($0.07). Tern shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 438,464 shares trading hands.

Tern Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of £21.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 0.90.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

