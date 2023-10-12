Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2,454.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348,732 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 231,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Down 2.1 %

TX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,654. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

