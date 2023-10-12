Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $329.92 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,808,189,037 coins and its circulating supply is 5,804,763,975,149 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

