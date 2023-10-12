TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $108.06 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00034242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,891,971 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,827,877 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

