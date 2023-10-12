Tesco PLC Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1395 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Tesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Tesco has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.72) to GBX 306 ($3.75) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 335 ($4.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

