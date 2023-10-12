Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,188,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,865,561 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 5.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,070,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $98,698,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.19. 97,308,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,933,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

