The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Reduced by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,017,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

