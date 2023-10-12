The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.4% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 682,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,898,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $227.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.