The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,623,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418,628. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

