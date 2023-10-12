The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

CRCW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,585,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,218. Crypto has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

