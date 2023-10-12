The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after acquiring an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after acquiring an additional 133,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $256,699,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock remained flat at $29.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

